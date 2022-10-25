SEMPSA JP, LBMA Good Delivery Refinery Launches Tokenized Gold and Silver on the Blockchain in Partnership with Aurus

Madrid, Spain, 25th October, 2022, Chainwire

SEMPSA JP, the leading Spanish Good Delivery precious metals refinery, has partnered with Aurus to offer digital tokens backed by gold and silver to its network of bullion dealers. Five precious metals dealers working with SEMPSA JP are selling tGOLD and tSILVER tokens to the broader retail market via their e-commerce stores. The refinery has tokenized an initial allotment of 3 kgs. of gold and 25 kgs. of silver bullions using the Aurus blockchain protocol.

Aurus is a decentralized global software platform that facilitates the tokenization of precious metals on the blockchain. tGOLD and tSILVER tokens are each backed by one gram of 99.99% gold and 99.9% silver, respectively. Free of recurring storage fees, Aurus tokens offer investors a convenient and affordable alternative to physical bullions, with the additional benefits of instant settlements and real-time 24/7 trading from any mobile device.

tGOLD and tSILVER are now available at:

● Andorrano Joyería (Barcelona, Bilbao)

● CIODE (Madrid)

● InverMoneda (Málaga, Cádiz, Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla)

● Oro Express (Madrid)

● Oro Hispánica (Madrid)

All five bullion dealers offer physical redemption services, enabling customers to redeem tGOLD and tSILVER tokens for physical precious metal bars and coins at any time.

tGOLD and tSILVER tokens are now available here: https://sempsajp.com/metales-digitales

“At SEMPSA JP, we are always seeking to innovate across the entire value chain of the production of precious metals, working together with our clientele to offer the finest products. By partnering with Aurus, we are now facilitating access to SEMPSA JP gold and silver bars in a highly secure, portable, divisible, and liquid form. We are excited to lead the adoption of safe technologies, such as blockchain, helping to accelerate the digital transformation of the precious metals industry.” – Francisco Espinosa, CEO at SEMPSA JP.

“Together with SEMPSA JP, we proudly advance the accessibility and usability of precious metals to the mass market by leveraging blockchain technology. Now anyone can easily buy, store and trade gold and silver 24/7 at minimal costs. This partnership massively supports our vision to create a more inclusive and efficient precious metals market.” – Guido van Stijn, CEO at Aurus.

About SEMPSA JP

Founded in 1920, and part of the Heimerle+Meule group, SEMPSA JP is the oldest refinery in Spain and a trusted supplier of precious metals to mints, dealers, and jewellers worldwide. It´s the only Spanish company with LBMA Good Delivery certificates, both for gold and silver and a pioneer in refining, metallurgy engineering, and processing precious metals. SEMPSA JP offers a variety of fine metals, coin blanks, and alloys in multiple formats, along with customized products and full-service support to its global network of customers.

About Aurus

Aurus is the decentralized blockchain infrastructure empowering gold, silver, and platinum-pegged digital assets, creating a more inclusive and efficient precious metals market. The Aurus Ecosystem is a highly scalable, autonomous network of precious metals businesses that independently mint and distribute gold, silver, and platinum-backed tokens globally.

Contact information

Aurus Technologies, Francisco Leyton – Jefe de Producto, [email protected] / +31624829371

SEMPSA JP – Agencia OMNICOM

Mónica Vicente Asenjo

[email protected] / +34616990286

Belén Sanzano

[email protected] / +34919142746 / 690739471

Contact

Marketing & Growth, Francisco Leyton, Aurus, [email protected], +31624829371