Serena Williams to speak at Converge22, organized by Circle

Converge22, Circle’s inaugural Web3 conference, will look at current issues in crypto and the future of digital assets. It is taking place from September 27 to September 30 at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The event will feature speakers such as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, prominent policymaker and economist Lawrence H. Summers, and former sports star and entrepreneur Serena Williams.

Other notable attendees include Mark Cuban, Anthony Pompliano, Anthony Scaramucci, Jerry Brito, Brian Brooks, Jai Massari, Kevin O’Leary, Denelle Dixon, Stani Kulechov, Jai Ramaswamy, Anatoly Yakovenko, and Sheila Warren.

Exhibits from Visa, Google, Nimble

Converge22 will also feature Circle-led exhibits and demos from Algorand Foundation, Delphia, Ava Labs, CoinFX, Dropp, Goldfinch, Google, Fairmint, FTX US, Higlobe, Inc., Milkomeda, LG Art Lab, Nimble, RECUR, Syndica, The Female Quotient, Solana Foundation, Stellar Development Foundation, TRM Labs, Visa, and TRON.

Circle CEO and co-founder Jeremy Allaire said:

Converge22 promises collaboration, learning, and action over three days, 40 sessions, one main stage, and five breakout ones. This is the first opportunity of its kind to bring together stakeholders in the future of Web3, from experienced participants to the crypto-curious, from DeFi to traditional finance, and from NPOs to regulators and policymakers.

Something for everyone

There will be something for everyone at Converge22: content-rich sessions, activations, exhibitions, and an epic party on September 28, presented by LG Art Lab and hosted by Circle at SFMOMA.

Focus on innovation, impact, and inclusion

The three focus tracks of the agenda are inclusion, innovation, and impact. The first aims to strengthen the voices of people working to advance inclusion in every facet.

The innovation track will present cutting-edge products in digital assets and blockchain technology, giving entrepreneurs, developers, and fans of crypto opportunities to learn and network. Finally, the impact track will shed light on the current impact of Web3 technology.

Sessions will include crypto capital market panels for institutions and forums on maintaining security within Web3. Some sessions will feature Nassim Eddequiouaq of a16z Crypto and Robert Leshner of Compound Labs.