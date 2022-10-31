Shiba Inu and Dogecoin holders are getting Interested in the Metacade Pre-Sale

Metacade (MCADE) Is a brand-new project looking to disrupt the cryptocurrency world’s play to earn (P2E) sector. Metacade has even caught the eye of both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) holders who have seen their fortunes turn in the recent bear market. With the world’s first community-built metaverse arcade, Metacade has all of the features that created the meme coin success of SHIB and DOGE.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is a unique new Web3.0 space offering a hub where developers and gamers can play, collaborate, develop, and achieve their goals. The project has a roadmap to be the ultimate game-fi destination and it could pull in a huge community of casual and serious gamers to the platform.

Developers will be immersed in the building process and there will be MetaGrants handed out to the best game ideas. Gamers can play their part in testing and reviews of new games before they are accepted. All of this will be backed up by governance votes from the MCADE token and that will also allow users a share of future project revenues through a staking pool.

More about Metacade staking

Members of the Metacade community can stake their MCADE tokens and in return will receive a share of project revenue. Those revenues will be paid out in a different currency to avoid inflating the MCADE coin supply.

Once the revenue streams are flowing, there are also plans for a token-burn mechanism or a buyback to remove additional coins from circulation. The total fixed supply at launch will be 2 billion MCADE with 1.4 billion tokens allocated to the presale and 600 million for future allocations.

What’s on the Metacade roadmap?

Metacade’s focus into the first quarter of 2023 will be growing the community through marketing. This is necessary to attract developers and gamers to the building process. The project will also be listed on Uniswap and that is the ultimate reason for investors to consider the presale before it gets mainstream attention.

Later in 2023, we’ll see the completion of a create2earn, play2earn, and compete2earn GameFi destination. Once they have a multi-game arcade built that is metaverse ready, alongside a buzzing community, there will be no need for roadmapping. The sky should be the limit for Metacade and that is why it is seeing early interest.

What went wrong with SHIB and DOGE?

In the end, the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin projects ran out of meme steam and ideas. There was no earning feature for investors and there was no blockchain gaming or NFT capability. Both projects had a huge community buzz and celebrity endorsements but investors hoped that DOGE would be adopted as a payments coin which never materialised. SHIB investors were lured in by tokenomics that promised a $1 coin price which also failed. Investors of these coins have taken notice of the Metacde project on Reddit and Discord and could soon spread the word.

Why should you consider Metacade?

If Metacade can attract the same community aspect as SHIB and DOGE had, then it will keep them around with a P2E earning model. Metacade can provide earning opportunities for developers and gamers, so it will keep a floor under the daily user numbers and attract new visitors when word starts to spread. There are no gimmicks and so there will no need for corporate adoption. Metacade is a stand-alone project that can bring investors passive investing, play-to-earn, and create-to-earn opportunities and leave the previous meme stock winners in its wake.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin were the big meme coin successes of 2021 but both doggies have been stopped in their tracks by a bear market. Investors in those coins have now been looking ahead and taking an interest in Metacade’s presale. The project is creating the first community-led play-to-earn arcade and brings all the best tokenomics with staking for revenues and token burns. DOGE and SHIB both fell apart in the bear market because they had no roadmap and new buyers dried up. Conversely, Metacade doesn’t need to rely on gimmicks but it has all the attributes required to see meme coin success in its MCADE token.