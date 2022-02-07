The lovable canine hardly needs an introduction. What you might not know is that until yesterday, this was the longest period it had not declined since October 2021.

Shiba Inu is rising due to a strong focus on burning tokens, including on Valentine’s Day (Burn Party scheduled), and strong payment partners as well as an active focus on SHIBVERSE.

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu coin was created by the pseudonymous Ryoshi in August 2020. He calls himself a “nobody” and adds that the efforts to unmask his identity, even if successful, would be underwhelming.

The meme coin quickly gained speed and value as a community of investors was drawn in by its cute charm paired with headlines and tweets from personalities like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.

Initially being only one meme coin of many, Shiba Inu skyrocketed to popularity after Vitalik Buterin famously burned his share of the SHIB supply, half of which he had received from Ryoshi. Buterin’s share would have been worth billions after SHIB’s value soared.

Should I buy Shiba Inu today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Shiba Inu price prediction

Crowd Wisdom cites a range of predictions for SHIB in 2025 by various apps and websites. They are 0.07, 0.00054, 0.00007, 0.00014, 0.00013, 0.0014, 0.00017, 0.0002, and 0.000049.

average comes to 0.008, fourfold the current price. The maximum is 0.07 and the minimum is 0.000049.

