The live Shiba Inu price today is $0.000032 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.75 billion. Shiba Inu is up 12.18% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Shiba Inu, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Shiba Inu now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy SHIB with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy SHIB with eToro today Disclaimer

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a token inside the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This decentralized meme token was created in August 2020 by Ryoshi — an anonymous person or a group of people.

Ever since the Shiba Inu coin hit the cryptocurrency market, it has been compared to the DOGE coin, but in reality, they have nothing in common besides both being meme coins and an occasional endorsement from Elon Musk.

The project even parodies Dogecoin with its use of Shiba Inu dog, but SHIB’s developers are aiming to solve serious, real-life problems.

SHIB was released on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token with a total supply of one quadrillion coins. Before launch, developers transferred half of the digital coins to the Uniswap DEX and destroyed the keys.

The other half of the coins was transferred to the founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin. He burned 90% of the SHIB tokens by sending them to a non-existent address.

Should I buy Shiba Inu today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Shiba Inu price prediction

Gov Capital is very optimistic and predicts a positive trend throughout the year. According to them, Shiba Inu might make a massive bull run to $0.000173-$0.000223 by the middle of this year and an impressive $0.00041 by the end of 2023.

Shiba Inu on social media