Shiba Inu Metaverse goes live with ‘land bid event’ already happening

Shiba Inu’s metaverse, ‘SHIB: The Metaverse,’ went live on Wednesday, and the ‘land bid event’ is currently happening. Currently, preferential access to the land bidding event is being given to Leash holders only.

The Leash holders can lock their Leash tokens to bid for the land. The Leash holders are allowed to inspect, bid, and also acquire land in SHIB: The Metaverse.

The currently undergoing land bidding event is scheduled to take place for three days and there are about 35,000 pieces of land properties that are up for grabs.

Following the rising anxiety as investors scumble for a chance to buy a piece of land in the Shiba Inu metaverse, there are expectations that the plots of land will sell out by end of the sale. The Shiba Inu metaverse is being dubbed the “future of the internet.”

After the land auction event, the plots of land in ‘SHIB: The Metaverse’ will be available for viewing, bidding, and buying by anybody. It is expected that an additional 66,000 plots of land will be available then.

What is SHIB: The Metaverse?

SHIB: The Metaverse is Shiba Inu’s metaverse ecosystem that features virtual real estate known as ‘Shiba Inu Lands’ that will provide owners with passive income.

One of the metaverse developers Eric M described the project as “a place where our community, tokens, game, ShibaSwap, and way more is going to meet together.”

SHIB: The Metaverse was initially linked to the ‘Shiba Inu Games’ project but that is not the case since it is a project on its own.

In the end, SHIB: The Metaverse website is expected to feature about 100,595 plots of land available for buying. The plots of land will be placed on a metaverse map lined with streets and Shiba-related names.

Shiba Inu’s team has laid out the process of buying land in SHIB: The Metaverse.