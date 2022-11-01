Shiba Inu price explodes ahead of key updates

Shiba Inu price has been on a bullish trajectory since October 10 and the Shiba Inu community is readying for a further upside rally following plans by the Shiba Inu team to introduce a number of updates.

The Shiba Inu community is looking forward to the highly anticipated Shibarium update, Shiba Eternity Players Guide, and TREATs for Shib Army.

Release of Shiba Eternity Guide

Shiba Inu team in a tweet on November 1 announced that it will release the official Shiba Eternity Player’s Guide on November 2. The tweet read:

“The official & exclusive #ShibaEternity Players Guide will be released November 2nd, on Día de los Muertos. This massive 1000+ page booklet details Shib’s CCG game, original lore and incredible art! Stay tuned #ShibArmy!”

According to Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, the guide is a 1000+ page booklet detailing Shiba Inu’s CCG game, with hundreds of hilarious cards, cutting-edge artwork, and deep sci-fi lore. In a tweet, Kusama said:

“The #ShibaEternity Player’s Guide came in at ~1100 pages with hundreds of hilarious cards, cutting-edge artwork, and a deep sci-fi lore. In my next blog I’ll explain whats happening behind the scenes and why my focus now turns to #Shibarium and other TREATs for the #ShibArmy.”

Last week, Kusama revealed that Shibarium was coming soon and that he is working on something big for Shiba Inu.

The Shiba Inu team missed the Q3 deadline for the release of the Shiba Eternity Guide.

Wish I could move at the "speed of science". Sorry for the delay #SHIBARMY #SHIBAETERNITY guide is being completed and all bugs are being addressed. Had to make adjustments to make sure everyone can understand the tutorial. Thanks for your patience. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) October 11, 2022

Dogecoin correlation

While there are factors that are directly propelling the price of SHIB up, a majority also believe that SHIB will follow a Dogecoin-like rally, especially now that the Dogecoin community is highly anticipating some boost from Elon Musk who recently acquired Twitter.

There is a high expectation that Musk will propose DOGE rewards on Twitter.