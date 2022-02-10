Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Baby Dogecoin (BABYDOGE): The profitable meme coin

Meme tokens are cryptocurrencies created as a form of a joke or a meme's digital representative. Most meme tokens are known for their outrageous supply. This movement was led by Dogecoin; the pioneer meme token that most copy. Two of the meme tokens that credit their inspiration to Dogecoin are Shiba Inu and Baby Dogecoin.

Baby Dogecoin is based on Dogecoin and was launched in June 2021. Unlike Dogecoin, it has 420 quadrillions total supply, which has been pre-mined to serve as incentives for holders. It was created independently to implement things, not in Dogecoin, and to serve pet charity purposes. It boasts as a hyper-deflationary token, having implemented coin burning to introduce scarcity, reflection, and liquidity pair acquisition.

Shiba Inu is the meme token of the Japanese Shiba Inu dog, which was launched anonymously by Ryoshi in August 2020. Unlike many meme tokens, it has an ecosystem that supports its tokens- SHIB, BONE, and LEASH. It was launched on the Ethereum blockchain, and the principal token was issued on the Uniswap exchange. There is a total supply of 1 quadrillion which is used on the ecosystem.

As of today, the number of people holding BABYDOGE is more than that of SHIB. This can be attributed to the hidden part Elon Musk has been playing in driving the adoption of most meme coins. However, BABYDOGE has no noteworthy use-cases, and as such SHIB is a profitable meme in the long run. Shiba Coffee Shop, Newegg, NOWPayments, and Bigger Entertainment are some of the supporters of the Shiba Inu community burns.

There are also plans to launch a blockchain and a DEX platform. Likewise, it is close to launching an NFT gaming platform with its partner Playside. Businesses, including AMC Theaters and Newegg, are accepting it as payment. SHIB is worth $0.00003258 right now with a market cap of $17.9 billion, while BABYDOGE costs $0.000000003926 with a market cap of $627.9 million.

Of the two, SHIB would make a long-term profitable investment. However, it should be noted that meme tokens are far more volatile than most cryptocurrencies. Before you invest, research as deep as you can and deal wisely.