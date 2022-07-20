Binance crypto exchange has remained stable in the market crash

Its token BNB has broken past an ascending triangle

We recommend buying BNB on a retracement.

Binance coin BNB/USD is strongly bullish as most cryptocurrencies show up. At a price of $262, BNB is past $243, which previously acted as a resistance. We explore more whether BNB is worth buying for the short and long term.

BNB is the native token of the world’s leading crypto exchange Binance. The crypto exchange remains unchallenged at the top spot. Despite a strong bear crypto sector, Binance showed strengths. A few weeks ago, it announced that it sought to fill at least 2,000 positions. That happened despite most crypto exchanges scaling down operations.

Binance continues to attract regulatory scrutiny owing to its opaque operations. Users have nothing to worry about as Binance continues to be welcomed in major jurisdictions. The crypto-friendly Abu Dhabi is one that granted Binance an in-principle operation license. Due to these fundamentals, the BNB token has a good future and is a good cryptocurrency to invest in. The key question is, should you buy in BNB now?

BNB breakout occurs at the key $243 level

Source – TradingView

$243 was a highly watched level for BNB. This was after rejecting price severally, resulting in the formation of an ascending triangle. Following the recent gains, BNB has breached the resistance and is going higher. The reference bottom is now at $243.

We think you should buy BNB on a retracement. At $263, BNB has met a minor resistance and could correct lower. The retracement would offer a chance to buy and ride up to the next level at $288. After that, BNB could rise to $324.

Summary

BNB has confirmed a bullish momentum after a breakout from an ascending triangle. The cryptocurrency should be bought on a retracement as the price tests a minor resistance.