Should you buy Chainlink over Near Protocol?

Key points:

Both Near Protocol and Chainlink have strong fundamentals.

Chainlink has an edge in terms of adoption.

Chainlink is highly undervalued after its recent dip.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink aims to provide reliable information by incentivizing data providers who act as oracles—bridging between smart contracts and external sources such as financial markets reports-to give them an opportunity at earning rewards in cryptocurrency when their services are used within these platforms. The project aims to streamline data flow into smart contracts, which is key to market growth.

The Near Protocol is a blockchain that aims to solve the problems of slow transaction rates, limited throughput, and poor compatibility. This allows for more efficient use in general through its decentralized application platform, which can revolutionize systems as well as develop new ones.

Which one is better?

Both Chainlink and Near Protocol are pretty good investments. By solving some of the big issues that have been plaguing cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Near Protocol stands a good chance at adoption in everything from DeFi to NFTs. This could see it grow in value quite exponentially in the year.

However, on a par-to-par basis, Chainlink comes off as a much better bet. That’s because, unlike Near Protocol which has to compete with many other projects in its core market, Chainlink has market dominance.

Chainlink commands more than 60% of the decentralized oracles market. With more projects adopting it, Chainlink is likely to experience quite an exponential growth going into the future. So far, smart contracts on all major platforms such as Ethereum and Solana use Chainlink smart contracts.

Chainlink is also quite undervalued, given that it didn’t pump as much as most other cryptocurrencies in 2021. It also dipped alongside the broader market in January 2022. With the broader cryptocurrency market now on a growth trajectory, Chainlink could record growth at a much faster rate than most other cryptos in 2022.