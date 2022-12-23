Should you buy KAVA after its integration with Axelar?

Kava has integrated with Axelar to make it easier for users to transfer assets across blockchains.

KAVA is up by less than 1% today but could rally higher over the next few hours.

The total crypto market cap continues to stay above $800 billion.

Kava integrates with Axelar

Axelar Network announced a few hours ago that it has integrated with the Kava network. Thanks to the integration, users can now transfer assets from any connected chain to Kava, and developers can tap into the vast ecosystem of dApps building on top of Kava’s unique architecture.

Kava is now live on Axelar! 🦾🔥https://t.co/m3m8V7icpj users can now transfer assets from any connected chain to @kava_platform and developers can tap into the vast ecosystem of dApps building on top of Kava’s unique architecture. More to come on liquidity, so stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/yFeqPdCpXB — Axelar Network (@axelarcore) December 22, 2022

Despite this latest cryptocurrency news , KAVA has only added 0.6% to its value over the last 24 hours. At press time, the price of KAVA stands at $0.7163. However, KAVA could rally higher as the market sentiment improves.

The total cryptocurrency market cap has remained above $800 billion since the start of the week. If the bulls gain more momentum, the market cap could reach the $815 billion mark soon.

Bitcoin and Ether are also trading in the green zone today and could end the week on a positive note.

Key levels to watch

The KAVA/USD 4-hour chart is bearish despite Kava’s positive performance so far today. However, the sentiment is improving, and the chart could soon turn bullish.

The 14-day relative strength index of 51 shows that KAVA is no longer in the oversold region. If the positive momentum increases, the 14-day RSI could move toward the 70 mark over the next few days.

The MACD line remains below the neutral zone but is slowly moving toward the positive region as the bulls gather momentum.

If the bullish trend increases, KAVA could surge past the first major resistance level at $0.8150 over the next few hours. However, crossing the $0.8662 resistance level will require huge support from the broader cryptocurrency market.

Where to buy KAVA now

