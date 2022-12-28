SignalPlus will take advantage of Deribit’s low-latency exchange infrastructure

Improve crypto options trading efficiency and convenience

Users can avail themselves of direct trading, pricing, risk management

SignalPlus, the leading options trading analytics tool platform, and crypto exchange Deribit announced a new integration, through which SignalPlus users will take advantage of Deribit’s low-latency exchange infrastructure to improve crypto options trading efficiency and convenience, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

More advanced trading tools

Professional users are demanding more advanced and comprehensive tools to meet their increasing option trading needs as the crypto options market enters its heyday. Thanks to the integration between SignalPlus and Deribit, users can avail themselves of a full suite of professional trading services – direct trading, pricing, risk management, and volatility analytics.

What’s more, users have free and unrestricted access to a variety of advanced modules including a state-of-the-art risk management system, dynamic delta hedging, smart execution strategies, and more.

Swift onboarding

Current Deribit users can link their new SignalPlus account to their Deribit account API. It’s possible to onboard new users quickly through the SignalPlus dashboard. Connected users can leverage SignalPlus’s platform to visualize data, enjoy bespoke risk control, and generate more alpha via an enhanced trading experience.

Limited NFT airdrop

SignalPlus will also airdrop limited-edition NFTs to early supporters. Users who register for SignalPlus, link their Deribit API key, fill in the signup form via the official Twitter page, and make their first transaction within the promotion period might win a commemorative NFT. Chris Yu, co-founder & CEO of SignalPlus commented:

We are delighted to expand upon our offerings by integrating Deribit, a leading digital derivatives exchange with a professional team, advanced technology, and a reputation for impressive depth and liquidity in the industry. We believe this integration will let us use efficient trading tools and jointly drive the growth of crypto options. We anticipate exponential growth in usage and penetration in this industry in the years to come.

Luuk Strijers, Chief Commercial Officer at Deribit, added:

Deribit’s goal is to improve investor access to trading of crypto derivatives in an intuitive, secure, and transparent manner. Thanks to the integration with SignalPlus, their user base will be able to make this happen. The collaboration will also increase awareness of the true value proposition that crypto options offer. We are looking forward to cooperating with SignalPlus to continue developing our platform and improving the trading experience for all Deribit users.