Single whale sends Polymath price skyrocketing: here’s where to buy polymath coin

A single whale transfer has pushed the price of the Polymath (POLY) coin up by 144%. POLY has however eroded almost half of the gains. At press time, it was trading at $0.263 down from a daily high of $0.4409.

WILD-DOG a CoinMarketCap community member said:

“$POLY – Pumping triggered by a single whale.. not a gradual onset. Momentum continued by innocent victims.. Whale pulls 100% their investment. You are trapped! and waiting for a hope that there will be another bull run. Your investment gradually drained down the toilet.”

To help traders who want to take advantage of the Polymath pumping, Coinjournal has prepared this brief guide on where to buy the POLY coin.

What is Polymath?

Polymath is a platform that provides the technology to create, issue, and manage security tokens. It is the one that spearheaded the creation of Ethereum-based ERC 1400 tokens and there are over 200 ERC 1400 tokens that have been deployed using Polymath.

Polymath built its own blockchain called Polymesh whose native token is Polymath (POLY). The main aim of Polymath through Polymesh is to create an ecosystem that allows blockchains to meet the regulatory requirements of capital markets.

Should I buy POLY today?

If you want to invest in a bullish cryptocurrency, then POLY could be a good choice.

However, it is important to take note of the sudden pullback that occurred immediately after the sudden price pump. Also, the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and you should trade with caution.

Polymath coin price prediction

Analysts predict that Polymath will try hitting $0.5 once it corrects the current bearish pullback that is currently at play.

