Sneakmart launches Metakicks, the First collection of NFT sneakers

French Startup and community-driven Streetwear app Sneakmart has launched Metakicks, a collection of non-fungible token (NFT) sneakers in mystery boxes. This collection is aimed at leveraging the booming secondary resale market and madness surrounding sneakers.

Metakicks is the first of its kind in the industry and its main purpose is to attract sneaker users to the digitized fashion industry as it drives NFTs adoption.

The launch comes amid the booming Web3 market and the massively growing NFT market that has reinvigorated how brands boost sales and grow their customer/audience base. As result, Metakicks gives sneaker users the opportunity of owning and reselling Sneaker NFTs on secondary markets.

Metakicks is also expected to drive the growth of the resale market that was worth over $6 billion in 2021 to greater heights

Linking physical and digital sneakers

The community-driven Streetwear app intends to bridge the gap between physical sneakers and digital sneakers. Through the Metakicks, people will be able to do what they do with physical sneakers with digital sneakers. They will be able to buy digital NFT sneakers and resell them at a higher price.

According to the Sneakmart CEO Anthony Debrant:

“Sneaker addicts love to collect and wear a lot of sneakers. Everyone loves sneakers today, everyone wears them. With Metakicks, we want to give the opportunity to start collecting digital sneakers through unique designs.”

Nowadays, people do not buy sneakers to wear them or even resell them but as a status symbol, the NFT sneakers will play right into that and allow people an easy way of owning sneakers without filling up their stores or shoe racks.

Availability and unique sneaker designs in Metakicks

Metakicks has 15 unique 3D animated sneaker designs with different shapes, colors, textures, and materials to ensure purchases stand out in the virtual world.

Sneakermart has also collaborated with several brands ad celebrities to put some of the designs under their names.

According to the fashion app, there will be 625 pairs of sneakers stashed in 6,250 Metakick mystery boxes and will be available for purchase immediately after they are dropped. The sneakers inside each of the boxes remain anonymous until the owner decides to open them.

Once dropped, the Metakicks boxes will be available for purchase on the official Sneakmart website. The drop will be done in two steps; a whitelist and a public sale. The whitelist will offer whitelisters exclusive discounts on mint price and each whitelister will secure at least one mystery box.

The public sale will later be launched in February this year and prices will be revealed soon.