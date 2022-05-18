Sneakmart , a French startup that seeks to enhance users’ Metaverse experience via tokenizing real-world sneakers, has announced a major collaboration with StockX, a leading shoe resale marketplace.

The partnership allows Sneakmart to offer access to sneaker NFTs to its customers via its Metakicks platform. The blockchain-based venture will see sneaker diehards and fans customize their collections as they tap into the world of digitization and Web3.

StockX is the official Sneakmart partner for physical sneakers and will handle delivery for all winners from the first Metakicks drop.

Unique sneaker NFTs with over $200k in prizes

The collection will feature 15 unique 3D-animated designs, with Metakicks boxes offering four levels of rarity: Rare, Super Rare, Epic, and legendary.

For its upcoming Metakicks drop, Sneakmart has lined up over $200,000 in prizes and has the backing of soccer celebrities such as Didier Drogba, Kinsley Coman and Marco Verratti.

Currently, products like the Nike Air Jordan 1 high have helped push the sneaker-related limited-edition NFTs to a $6 billion market. A booming secondary sales market and a massive shift towards leveraging Web3 means the fashion industry is just starting off, the platform wrote.