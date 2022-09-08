BingX has announced that it has eliminated fees on spot trading for buying and selling major cryptocurrencies.

BingX, the leading social trading crypto exchange, announced on Wednesday, September 7th, that it has eliminated fees on spot trading.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the team said all maker, taker, and grid robot transactions in spot trading would enjoy the benefit of zero transaction fees.

BingX added that the zero-fee trading took effect from Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022, at 2 pm (UTC +8), applicable across all spot trading volumes, and is subject to further notice.

With the launch of the zero-fee trading, traders can align their positions with popular cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH, MATIC, PSG, ADA, SHIB, LUNC, OP, STG, DOGE, CHZ, and IDO.

The team said this latest development is its way of saying thank you to its community for their unwavering support. Elvisco Carrington, Communications & PR Director at BingX commented that;

“All users will enjoy zero fees for all spot trading pairs. Waiving fees are for the good of all users as it helps make crypto more accessible and inclusive for everyone.”

By enabling users to trade without fees, BingX said it is giving them the opportunity to benefit from cryptocurrency trading.

The exchange said its move towards zero transaction fees for spot trading and its demo crypto trading feature is clearly in tandem with its business motto, “Trading Made Easy.”

BingX is a social trading cryptocurrency exchange that strives to become the gateway to crypto. The exchange said it would continue to make efforts to improve the crypto exchange industry by developing endless possibilities, improving brand awareness, and enhancing already existing features to provide a more user-centric trading experience.

BingX operates in various countries globally and has regulatory licences in Canada, the USA, Lithuania, and Australia