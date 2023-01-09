Solana token has added nearly 50% of value in a week

The gains come amid the BONK token launch

SOL has overcome a resistance and eyes higher level if it closes above key zone

For the first time since the crash orchestrated by the FTX, Solana (SOL/USD) has recovered above the 50-day moving average. That comes as the SOL price has risen by nearly 50% in the past week, outperforming other major cryptocurrencies at the top. SOL has also recovered above the $15 resistance, giving buyers hopes of a further upside. The fundamentals are good too.

Crypto analytics Token Termina shows that the daily active users on Solana continued to rise in January. Since the start of 2023, the number of active users has increased by 55.9% or 56,000 to 160,000. That suggests that users have not given up on the proclaimed Ethereum killer, which had a set of challenges last year. There are reasons for this rise in active users.

Bonk Inu, or simply BONK, continues to attract fans. Launched just a week and a half ago, BONK has been a crypto sensation, with the dog-themed cryptocurrency rising by four digits in value. The token is based on the Solana network. On its Twitter page, Bonk regards itself as the “first Solana Dog Coin for the people and by the people.” The hype around this token’s launch has given Solana network airtime and attracted users.

Moving averages joint support for SOL

SOL/USD Chart by TradingView

Technically, Solana has crossed above a crucial resistance at $15. Bulls have failed to break above this key level since early November 2022. Also, the price has moved above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages for the first time since November. A RSI reading of 72 shows an intensified buying of SOL.

Likely price action for SOL

SOL is clearly overbought, as shown by the RSI reading of 72, and could correct downwards. However, we remain optimistic the upside will be maintained to the $18 level as momentum is strong. For the bullish surge to be maintained, SOL must overcome $18. That could set the cryptocurrency for longer-lasting rallies to the $28 zone.

