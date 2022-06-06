The temporary disabling of the durable nonce transactions allowed for block production to resume after last Wednesday’s network four and half hour outage.

Solana has disabled the durable nonce transaction feature on its network to prevent future outages similar to what happened last week when it halted for over four hours.

What caused the latest outage?

According to Solana Labs, a runtime bug triggered a situation where failed durable nonce transactions were processed twice, leading to nondeterminism. In this case, validators counted the transaction at two different block heights, with 33% of the validators reportedly accepting the subsequent block to effectively halt the network.

The durable nonce transactions feature was disabled in the v1.9.28/v1.10.23 releases as part of the restart after the 1 June block production halt on the Mainnet Beta.

This, according to the team, will help ensure the network does not suffer a similar stall in consensus if in case of a bug.

“Durable nonce transactions will not process until the mitigation has been applied, and the feature re-activated in a forthcoming release,” the platform wrote in a blog post.

Solana is currently the ninth largest cryptocurrency platform with a market cap of over $14.5 billion. The native SOL coin trades around $42.55, more than 6% up in the past 24 hours.