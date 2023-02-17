Sony Network Communications and Astar Network Launch a Joint Web3 Incubation Program

Tokyo, Japan, 17th February, 2023, Chainwire

Sony Network Communications, inc. , an operating company of the Sony Group, will co-host a Web3 Incubation Program with Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain. Sony Network Communications and Astar Network will combine their resources and expertise to jointly nurture Web3 projects focused on the utility of NFTs and DAOs.

The Web3 Incubation Program powered by Sony Network Communications and Astar will run from mid-March to mid-June. The program will begin accepting applications on February 17. Both Sony Network Communications and Astar Foundation will review all applications and decide 10 to 15 cohorts. Sony and Astar will be collaborating with Startale Labs, a Singapore-based company founded by Astar Network CEO Sota Watanabe, to organize the incubation program.

Sony Network Communications is exploring how blockchain technology can solve various problems in their industry. This Incubation program with Astar Network makes it possible for them to quickly find the relevant Web3 solutions.

Sota Watanabe, CEO of Startale Labs and Astar Network, said, “We are pleased to launch the Web3 incubation program with Sony Network Communications, one of the Sony Group’s companies, which has been involved in the NFT sector and other Web3 initiatives within the Group. We hope to share the knowledge and resources of both companies to provide value to the participants selected for the program and create new use cases and projects.”

Startale Labs develops dApps and infrastructure and provides business consulting services based on its expertise in multi-chain protocol development. It also acts as the gateway for large enterprises to integrate with Astar Network. Startale will provide business strategy and tech support to participating projects by leveraging Astar’s development, past consulting and R&D business expertise.

Sony Network Communications continues its mission to support new organizations that leverage the telecommunications business and assets within the Sony Group. Ltd. They have set up a Singapore regional office to conduct contracted development and consulting business related to NFT products.

The program invites participants from around the world, regardless of their Web3 startup phase. It will include learning sessions with global VC firms such as Dragonfly, Fenbushi Capital, and Alchemy Ventures; and Web3 companies, as well as business and technology strategy workshops. In mid-June, an offline demo day will be held at the Sony Group headquarters in Tokyo during Japan Blockchain Week.

The participating Web3 projects will benefit from:

Direct connections and feedback with world-class Web3 companies such as Web3 Foundation and Alchemy, as well as free access to informative sessions.

Resources, tech support, and financial assistance from Sony Network Communications and Astar. Promising companies will be considered for investment from Sony Network Communications.

A Demo Day with Sony Network Communications and product growth support for the Astar team.

Applicants who are interested in the program should apply on the following page .

Astar Network’s ‘Asia Strategy’ has been fruitful for Polkadot’s most popular parachain. Since its mainnet launch in January 2022, it has entered partnerships with three of Japan’s largest corporations including NTT Docomo, Sony, and Toyota.

About Sony Network Communications

The Sony Group operates a variety of businesses such as Game & Network Services, Music, Pictures, Entertainment Technology & Services, Imaging & Sensing Solutions, and Financial Services. As a business company of the Sony Group, Sony Network Communications is involved in the communication business, IoT business, AI business, and solution service business, and promotes new businesses by utilizing assets within the Sony Group. In April 2022, Sony Network Communications established Sony Network Communications Singapore Pte. Ltd. in Singapore to engage in NFT related development outsourcing and consulting businesses.

About Astar Network

Astar Network supports the building of dApps with EVM and WASM smart contracts and offers developers true interoperability with cross-consensus messaging (XCM) and a cross-virtual machine (XVM). Astar’s unique Build2Earn model empowers developers to get paid through a dApp staking mechanism for their code and the dApps they build.

One of the first parachains to come to the Polkadot ecosystem, Astar is a vibrant network that is supported by all major exchanges and tier 1 VCs. Astar offers the flexibility of all Ethereum and WASM toolings for developers to start building their dApps. To accelerate growth on Polkadot and Kusama Networks, Astar SpaceLabs offers an Incubation Hub for top TVL dApps.

