Space and Time and Microsoft want to make it easy for Azure customers to integrate blockchain data into business processes.

The one-click deployment will help enterprises bridge blockchain, data assets and AI, the two companies said in a press release.

Microsoft invested in Space and Time’s $20 million investment round last September.

Web3 data warehouse Space and Time and tech giant Microsoft are collaborating to make it easy for developers to access blockchain data on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

The companies said in a press release on Wednesday that developers can now access Space and Time’s one-click deployment directly from the Azure marketplace, with projects leveraging the technology to access, manage and perform analytics on their blockchain-native data easily and securely.

With this integration, businesses can effortless leverage decentralised data warehouse technology without having to rearchitect existing infrastructure. In this way, enterprises can create use cases on the blockchain without losing their compute power or security.

As CoinJournal reported, Microsoft recently launched its Azure Blockchain Tokens platform to help businesses easily create their own blockchain tokens.

Access to verifiable data should be easy and secure

Making the one-click deployment possible on the Azure Marketplace offers developers the opportunity to accelerate the onboarding of enterprise data to the blockchain, the two companies announced.

This will include large volumes of smart contracts and indexed blockchain data, with enterprises able to bridge data assets, the blockchain and AI.

“The need for verifiable data across blockchains, enterprises and AI has never been more important. We provide enterprises with the ability to integrate blockchain data into their applications and business processes, which is critical for both customer growth and enabling responsible data stewards,” Nate Holiday, the CEO & co-founder of Space and Time, commented.

Space and Time’s latest collaboration with Microsoft follows the computing and AI behemoth’s investment in the data warehouse platform in September 2022. The $20 million investment round Space and Time secured was led by M12, Microsoft’s venture capital fund.