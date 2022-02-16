SPG, the native token of the Space Metaverse ecosystem, has lost 16% of its value today. If you want to know more about what SPG is, if now’s the right time to buy it, and the best places to buy SPG, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy SPG now

As SPG is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SPG using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SPG right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for SPG

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SPG.

What is SPG?

In the Space Metaverse, you can earn SPG tokens through skilled, strategic gameplay and contribute to the ecosystem. You are a space guardian on a mission to fight evil and protect the metaverse.

There are many different ways to earn SPG in Space Crypto: complete missions, upgrade and trade your spaceships, P2P, buy-sell-lease land, or simply stake $SPG token and receive interest rate from the treasury.

The game focuses on inclusivity so it is designed in a way that allows everyone to play and enjoy the game anywhere at any time. You can play via a web browser. The Android and IOS versions are coming soon.

Simple gameplay allows you to enjoy the game and earn tokens in your free time and the game is free to play.

SPG is the main token with a total supply of 1 billion. It serves for payment in the marketplace and fusion spaceships, staking to earn rewards from the Treasury & DAO, and voting on economy-related decisions.

Should I buy SPG today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

SPG price prediction

Digital Coin Price is bullish on SPG, predicting it will reach $2.44 this year, $2.76 in 2023, $3.16 in 2024, $3.37 in 2026, and $6.21 in 2028. Wallet Investor, on the other hand, predicts it will continue to decline and advises against buying it.

SPG on social media