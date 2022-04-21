Splinterlands achieves 2.32M daily rentals

Splinterlands, the most popular blockchain game in the market right now, reached a major milestone on April 15, 2022 – 2.32 million daily rentals, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Popularity of card rentals is rising

Card rentals have been among the most desirable aspects of the play-to-earn gaming platform for some time. They let players use their preferred cards without major expenses and allow owners to earn extra funds from lending their digital cards.

A pioneer in the NFT rental market

Splinterlands pioneered the launch of NFT rental markets in July 2021. This option creates a huge number of possibilities for players to play and earn without purchasing their own cards.

Games are more accessible, wins – more probable

Games become more accessible to players as a lot of cards can be rented for a fraction of a penny. The Motley Fool recently wrote about a player who started with $10 in Splinterlands, but his current balance is $17,000. He made this money from exchanging and renting cards to keep improving his card set and rank.

Card rentals are not the only exciting feature on the platform. Others include land, skins, titles, packs, and totems. Recently, Splinterlands announced plans to introduce validator nodes with a goal of $1 billion burn and rewards.

Jesse “Aggroed” Reich, the CEO of Splinterlands, is as happy about reaching another milestone as any other member of the team. He commented:

We recently shared that we hit 2 billion games played, and now we’re here, reaching another remarkable milestone in the history of NFT rentals. We look forward to achieving more of these in the future.

The top blockchain game on Dappradar

Splinterlands ranks as the top blockchain game on Dappradar at the moment. Hundreds of thousands of players enjoy the game daily.

Blockchain Founders Fund Managing Partner Aly Madhavji also commented on this achievement:

Splinterlands has delivered many industry innovations in the blockchain gaming space and continues to deliver the best perks to its players. This new achievement is a significant milestone in transforming the gaming industry.