Stablecoin shopping: 3 coins to consider for long-term holding

As the crypto market continues to report increased volatility, stablecoins could provide a good way to maintain your crypto wealth. These coins have become quite popular too and are expected to grow further. Here is why:

Stablecoins are designed to guard against volatility in the market.

It is likely that these coins will become more integrated into global payment systems.

There is a growing list of suitable coins to buy in this category.

Well, if you are not sure which stablecoins will be perfect for your investment portfolio, here is the full list.

Terra (LUNA)

So, Terra (LUNA) is not a stablecoin per se. But it is the biggest stablecoin platform in the world. For folks who want some exposure to stablecoins, it will be wiser to buy LUNA.

This is a growth asset, and while it has faced major challenges in recent weeks, the long-term potential is still huge. At the time of writing this post, the coin was trading at $75.

Tether (USDT)

Tether (USDT) is the biggest stablecoin in the market and will remain so for years to come. It is also one of the largest crypto assets with a market cap of around $80 billion. In most cases, stablecoins will normally trade close or nearly the same as the US dollar. If you are worried a lot about volatility, then this will be one coin worth having.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is the main coin for the Binance exchange. It is one of the more stable coins out there and also one of the biggest in the crypto industry. As of now, the coin is trading at around $373 and has a market cap of $62 billion. BNB offers real growth value, and for investors who want something they can actually hold for long, this would be it.