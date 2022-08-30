Stargate Finance price prediction: What is STG and is it a good buy?

Stargate Finance price has performed relatively well in the past few days as demand for the coin has risen. STG jumped to a high of $1.15 last week, which was the highest level in months. It has now pulled back slightly and is trading at $0.773, giving it a market cap of over $102 million.

What is Stargate Finance and STG?

Stargate Finance is a fast-growing blockchain platform in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry that solves a bridging problem. According to its white paper, Stargate solves three key problems that exist in the sector.

First, existing developers rely on wrapped assets to move native assets between chains. Second, they can only support a small limited network of chains. And finally, they cannot be composed with smart contracts on the destination chain.

Stargate Finance solves this challenge by making it easy for people to move assets across multiple chains. While solutions like the Avalanche Bridge and AnySwap enable this transfer, they have the challenge of instant guaranteed finality and unified liquidity.

Therefore, a user can transfer assets across chains at a 1:1 ratio. For example, one can swap one Ethereum-based Dai for one Dai on the Avalanche blockchain.

Stargate Finance is available across multiple chains like Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, BNB, Polygon, Optimism, and Fantom. According to DeFi Llama, Stargate Finance has a total value locked of over $679 million.

STG is the native token for the Stargate ecosystem and users can easily stake it to earn returns. Also, they can participate in its governance.

Stargate Finance price forecast

The four-hour chart shows that the STG price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. This saw it jump from $0.3295 to a high of $1.1465. Recently, however, Stargate Finance price has lost bullish momentum and formed a head and shoulders pattern.

It has also dropped below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Its volume has also declined. Therefore. There is a likelihood that the coin will have a bearish breakout that will see it drop to the support at $0.5452, which is about 30% below the current level.