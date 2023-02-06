StarkWare has also joined the Chainlink SCALE program, with Chainlink’s price feeds now live on StarkNet.

The partnership will enable further growth and adoption of Web3 services and products on StarkNet.

Over $800 billion worth of transactions have been recorded on StarkNet, with more than 95 NFTs minted.

STARK-based Ethereum scaling platform StarkWare has announced a partnership with leading blockchain oracle network Chainlink Labs, the firm behind Chainlink.

As a result of this collaboration, Chainlink’s Price Feeds are now live on the StarkNet testnet and will soon be deployed on the mainnet, the platforms noted in a statement.

StarkWare joins Chainlink SCALE

In a blog announcement on 6 February, the StarkWare team said teaming up with Chainlink will help scale the adoption of Validity-Rollup layer-2 solution StarkNet. The protocol offers scalability solutions on the Ethereum blockchain.

The partnership also sees StarkWare officially join the Chainlink SCALE program. The Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer 1 and 2 Enablement, or SCALE program aims at advancing the development of blockchains and scaling solutions.

“We’re excited to be joining the Chainlink SCALE program to provide our ecosystem of developers with access to the industry standard for oracle services, enabling a next-generation of globally scalable Web3 applications to be built on Starknet,” StarkWare co-founder Eli Ben-Sasson said in a press release.

The initiative will see StarkNet native token STRK used to cover some of the costs around operation of Chainlink oracle nodes. The goal is to have growth and long-term adoption of the permissionless layer-2 solution powered by a low-cost ecosystem.

It’s a project that Starknet believes will benefit both developers and users, with access to real-world data via Chainlink supporting app development and use.

By participating in #Chainlink SCALE, dApp teams will get enhanced access to secure data, including Chainlink Price Feeds, upon the anticipated launch of Chainlink oracles on Starknet. — StarkWare (@StarkWareLtd) February 6, 2023

StarkWare has experienced a sharp growth trajectory over the past few months, with the platform recording over 300 million transactions across its products. The network has also settled more than $800 billion worth of digital asset transfers and registered more than 95 million NFT mints.

Chainlink on the other hand, is a leader in Web3 services. The platform has helped power transactions worth trillions of dollars across the ecosystem, including in DeFi, NFTs, insurance, and gaming.