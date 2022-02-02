Stellar (XLM) – Can it really hit $6 by 2022?

A lot of experts have been giving very positive outlooks for Stellar (XLM) . While different predictions have appeared, there seem to be a lot of consensuses that the token will hit $6 by 2026. But how feasible is that really? Well, we will analyze in detail below but here are some highlights:

At press time, Stellar (XLM) was trading at $0.197, down about 4% in 24 hours.

The coin is also trading way lower compared to its 2021 highs of around $0.8.

While the 6$ price in 2026 is very feasible, there are still so many upward risks to contend with.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

Stellar (XLM) – The journey towards $6

The $6 price target for 2026 is actually not that ambitious. We are talking about four years here. If there is anything we have learned from crypto, at least in 2021, all it takes is one decent bullish run and boom.

But having said that, it's hard to ignore some of the real upward risks. For starters, the broader crypto market appears to be very susceptible to shocks. Any slowed sentiment could send coins like XLM tumbling, reversing gains made over a long time.

In the short term, however, we have seen some decent bounce from XLM. After tanking to lows of $0.168. it has started to rebound and a bullish reversal is possible. But before we even start talking about $6, XLM must first of all trade above $1 and see how far it can go.

Why you should buy Stellar (XLM)

Even with the ongoing crypto winter, we know that there are some assets that are way better than others. Stellar is one of them. The network has been doing a lot of good things behind the scenes and as such, it is a decent buy. Besides, as noted above, a run towards $6 by 2026 is actually very feasible so the opportunity to make decent returns is very high.