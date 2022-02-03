Strike is up 51% in 24 hours: here’s where to buy Strike now

The live Strike price today is almost $44 with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $800 million. Strike is up 51.11% in the last 24 hours. If you want to Strike while the iron is hot and want to learn how and where to buy Strike, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Strike now

As STRK is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase STRK using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy STRK right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for STRK

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including STRK.

What is Strike?

Strike is a DeFi lending protocol that allows users to earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by depositing them into one of several markets supported by the platform. When a user deposits tokens to a Strike market, they receive sTokens in return.

These sTokens represent the individual’s stake in the pool and can be used to redeem the underlying cryptocurrency initially deposited into the pool at any time. For example, by depositing ETH into a pool, you will receive sETH in return.

Over time, the exchange rate of these sTokens to the underlying asset increases, which means you can redeem them for more of the underlying asset than you initially put in. This is how the interest is distributed.

Should I buy Strike today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Strike price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts a long-term increase. They forecast 1 Strike will trade for $73 in 2023, $71.6 in 2024, $97.35 in 2025, $117.14 in 2027, $156.73 in 2028 and $188.58 in 2029.

