The live SUKU price today is $0.57 with a 24-hour trading volume of $65.6 million. SUKU is up 57% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Suku, this guide is for you.

As SUKU is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SUKU using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SUKU right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker



2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for SUKU

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SUKU.

What is Suku?

SUKU is an ecosystem of blockchain-based Web3 solutions designed to empower innovative brands and creators to engage with their audiences in entirely new ways and in both physical and virtual worlds, including the Metaverse.

The SUKU Ecosystem is a suite of engagement solutions that together become the infrastructure for brands and creators to thrive. It can expand the presence of brands and communities in the Metaverse.

SUKU Omni ensures transparency and traceability. This feature can transform supply chains into verifiable and engaging stories for customers.

Finally, SUKU DeFi enables microlending and collateralization.

Should I buy Suku today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Suku price prediction

According to Digital Coin, the price of SUKU cryptocurrency will rise in the next 5 years starting from $0.57 as of today's price to $2.17. It will go up to $0.7 in 2023, then decline slightly before starting to grow again.

