SundaeSwap’s (SUNDAE) will be listed on Bitrue in the next month. The news is a big shot in the arm for the Cardano-based DEX. So, what can the listing do for Sundae Swap, and should you buy before or after the listing? Some analysis is below but first, here are some highlights:

SundaeSwap’s (SUNDAE) is the main DEX for Cardano (ADA), one of the biggest blockchain networks in the world.

Despite its high-profile nature, SundaeSwap’s (SUNDAE) has faced several congestion issues but remains an exciting project.

Listing on Bitrue, one of the leading crypto exchange platforms in the world will boost SundaeSwap’s (SUNDAE) in a huge way.

Data Source: Tradingview

SundaeSwap’s (SUNDAE) – What will the listing bring

When you look back into history, when tokens are listed in some of the leading crypto exchanges out there, they often see a sharp surge in the price. This is not to say that SundaeSwap’s (SUNDAE) will do the same.

But the fact that it’s getting a node to trade on Bitrue suggests that other high-profile exchanges will also follow suit. This can only be positive for the token.

Besides, this is a coin that is not yet available for trading. This gives investors the chance to get in early. There will be a surge of course, in pricing if SundaeSwap’s (SUNDAE) follows the same path other newly listed tokens have.

Is SundaeSwap’s (SUNDAE) worth buying

There are two main reasons that make SundaeSwap’s (SUNDAE) worth buying. First of all, it is the main DEX platform on Cardano. This is a huge thing, and as the adoption of the Cardano chain continues to grow, there will be more value for Sundae Swap. Also, it is worth pointing out that this coin is new and fresh. It has had its fair share of challenges, but it is bouncing back stronger.