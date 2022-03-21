The SuperRare ecosystem announced on Twitter that holders of the native RARE token have one day left to vote for the next independent galleries to be featured on SuperRare. Voting closes on March 21 at 9pm PST. At the time of writing, RARE had added 39% to its value.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy RARE, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy RARE now

As RARE is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase RARE using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy RARE right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for RARE

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including RARE.

What is RARE?

SuperRare is a leading NFT platform with around $90 million worth of digital art collected to date. In its 1.0 version, the team of SuperRare selected artists to mint their works on a shared smart contract as SuperRare NFTs.

With verison 2.0, this changed by introducing independently running storefronts, web-scale curation, and sovereign minting contracts for the artists to promote, mint, and sell their works directly to collectors.

With the goal of progressive decentralization, SuperRare shifted governance and ownership of the network to the community. It is a DAO that allocates funds from the Community Treasury, oversees key platform parameters, and votes on proposed improvements to the protocol and network.

Should I buy RARE today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

RARE price prediction

Tech News Leader predicts SuperRare can go up to $0.93 by the end of this year. In 5 years, 1 RARE will trade for $2.69. In a decade, 1 RARE will be worth $17.43.

RARE on social media