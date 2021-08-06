Swapcoinz rallies 6,600% on the day: where to buy SPAZ

SPAZ aims to use funds to buy up land in Africa to build playgrounds for underprivileged children

With a 6,600% rally today, SPAZ is one of the hottest coins on the market, and has a noble use case as well. Swapcoinz hopes to use funds invested to build playgrounds for kids in Africa who have been deprived of the ability to fully enjoy their childhood through playtime.

Read on to learn more about the Swapcoinz project, as well as how and where to buy SPAZ tokens today.

How & where to buy SPAZ in the UK and elsewhere

Traders looking to buy SPAZ today will find everything they need on this page. We’ve suggested two of the top places to buy SPAZ below, and you can start investing as soon as you’ve joined up and made a deposit.

All of our recommended partners are fully regulated and licensed, so you can invest with peace of mind. If anything goes wrong, you’ll be protected by your local financial authority.

What is Swapcoinz?

Swapcoinz is a Spanish cryptocurrency project based on the Binance Smart Chain that is acting as a nonprofit organisation to build playgrounds in Africa. The project believes that many children in Africa have never been able to enjoy their childhood properly due to poverty and adverse conditions. Swapcoinz believes that playtime is an essential part of childhood that benefits mental health, physical health, self-esteem, and more.

Several charity-oriented coins have enjoyed substantial rallies during this bull market, and Swapcoinz could follow in these footsteps. Fundraisers have developed an affinity for crypto after noticing its suitability for crowdfunding projects and viral marketing campaigns.

Should I buy SPAZ today?

SPAZ has potential as a short-term trade, beyond its investability as a long-term prospect or charity donation. As the 24-hour chart below shows, the price briefly dropped to almost zero yesterday, before fiercely rallying to the $0.24 region. The dip was perhaps a fake-out before a larger rally—there could be more gains on the way.

SPAZ 24-hour chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The coin’s all-time high was set in February and sits at $0.935475. The coin could do another 3 – 4x from here to hit those levels, giving investors plenty of time to get into the market. Those who enter now could yet enjoy significant profits.