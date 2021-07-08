The cryptocurrency XYM that powers the interoperable Symbol blockchain gained an incredible 72% this morning. The price has settled down since, but many believe this is a prelude of things to come for NEMs latest addition to the crypto space.

NEM’s enterprise-grade Symbol blockchain has benefited from the recent trend in interoperable solutions and NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens). The technology is geared towards businesses, enabling NFTs and the tokenisation of assets such as whiskey and fine wines. Chief Operating Officer of NEM, David Mansell, recently stated, “We want Symbol to be known as the chain to underpin what we call the new economy — using technology to create a fairer society that is more inclusive and accessible”.

Where to buy Symbol (XYM) today

The number of platforms available to you to buy and trade this recent tokenisation solution is limited as Symbol is a new addition to the cryptocurrency markets. We have, however, shortlisted a couple of recommended platforms that you can check the availability and receive quick responses to any enquiries.

Symbol (XYM) price prediction July 2021

Today has been an exciting day for Symbol as the XYM token that powers the blockchain shot up in value from $0.1288 to 0.1769 – an impressive gain of more than 70%. This unexpected boom comes when the interest surrounding the NFT market is building momentum at an incredible speed.

NEM has been creating the Symbol blockchain for over four years. Many experts speculate that this morning’s spike is a glimpse of things to come for the project.

Should I buy Symbol (XYM) today?

Whether you should buy Symbol or not is a decision you’ll have to make for yourself. What we can say is the use cases for Symbol are many. It enables NFTs, the tokenisation of real-world assets and is interoperable with other blockchains. Given that the price settled after this morning’s surge, some would consider another opportunity to buy low had presented itself, but time will tell.

You should research this valuable new cryptocurrency and base your decisions on as much data as you can gather. Never invest an amount you could not afford to lose.