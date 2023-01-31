NOIA is the native token of Syntropy, a distributed routing protocol for the Internet.

The token’s price surged 168% from its December lows and one analyst says bulls are likely to aim for more.

Sentiment is bullish for Syntropy ahead of its public network launch.

Cryptocurrencies are looking to end January on a winning note, with most digital assets rocking huge gains in a month that saw Bitcoin break above $23,000.

Analyst says NOIA could do another 2x

Perhaps notable is the bullish sentiment for Syntropy that has been increasing since the team updated the token’s circulating supply schedule and as the platform edges closer to its public launch.

Less than a week until our important launch 👀 With the public network launch and revised @SyntropyStack website, we will reveal a completely new Syntropy Knowledge Hub designed for novice and experienced individuals to learn everything about #Syntropy and $NOIA in one place. pic.twitter.com/AfGS5jrfIP — Syntropy (@Syntropynet) January 31, 2023

While tokens like Aptos and dYdX continue to outperform, crypto analyst Rekt Capital is pointing to one other coin that could benefit from the recent bull run.

According to the crypto trader, Syntropy (NOIA) is likely to do a 2x if it holds a crucial price level on the monthly close. In a tweet early Tuesday, the highly respected analyst noted that NOIA’s 168% rally from its lows in December has the Syntropy token at a crucial area.

“NOIA enjoyed a +168% rally from December’s lows & is now approaching a crucial area. If NOIA is able to turn the green box top (~$0.068) into support on Monthly Close, Syntropy could be well-positioned for another 2x rally,” he suggested.

Syntropy (NOIA) price prediction chart. Source: Rekt Capital on Twitter.If bulls hold the highlighted price zone ($0.068), Rekt Capital sees a 135% or more rally towards $0.15. That could open up the NOIA price for a potential retest of its all-time high price near $0.20. However, a negative flip could see bears push for $0.030 or even target $0.020.

The Syntropy token was changing hands around $0.065 early afternoon on Tuesday, up 2.3% in the past 24 hours and 32% higher this past week.