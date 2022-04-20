TCT is skyrocketing, up 42%: here’s where to buy TCT

At the time of writing, the price of TokenClub’s coin TCT was $0.028 with a 24-hour trading volume of $153 million. TCT gained 41.75% in the last 24 hours after announcing a highly successful airdrop.

Look no further than this short article for all the details about TCT: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy TCT now.

Top places to buy TCT now

As TCT is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase TCT using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy TCT right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for TCT

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including TCT.

What is TCT?

TokenClub is a global community of digital currency enthusiasts, including on investments, social, live, games, etc.

The ecosystem is committed to building an autonomous, trusting and efficient community-based economic network, so that it is possible to share value fairly in value creation regardless of role and position.

Should I buy TCT today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

TCT price prediction

Wallet Investor considers it a good investment. They expect a long-term increase with 1 TCT trading for $0.08 in 5 years.

If you invest in it now, your revenue could be around +195% in this interval. A $100 investment made now would go up to $296 in 2027.

TCT on social media