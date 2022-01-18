Telos, a superfast and scalable blockchain focused on real world use and adoption, is one of the biggest winners today, having added an impressive 53% to its value. Look no farther than this short guide for all the details about Telos, including the top places to buy the token now.

What is Telos?

Telos has a blockchain built for speed and scalability, making it the ideal network for mainstream adoption. Telos-based tokens, NFTs, and smart contracts are used for DeFi, gaming, social media apps and much more.

Telos hosts over 100 distinct applications (dApps) including Taikai, Qudo, Qubicles, Appics, Wordproof, Seeds, Zeptagram, and NewLife.

These applications take advantage of the network speed (0.5 sec block times) and scale (10,000+ TPS) as well as the robust on-chain services that Telos provides for voting, sentiment, decentralized file storage, location and much more.

The Telos EVM is planned as the top-performing and most affordable Ethereum Virtual Machine available.

Should I buy Telos today?

Telos is performing very well now, but current and past performance are no guarantee for future such. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt and always exercise the utmost caution.

Telos price prediction

Price Prediction is bullish on Telos. They forecast 1 Telos will trade for at least $1.04 in 2023. The Telos price can reach $1.22 with the average price of $1.07 throughout 2023.

In 2024, 1 Telos will be changing hands for a minimum of $1.49. It can go up to $1.81 with the average trading price of $1.54. The price of 1 Telos is expected to be at least $2.13 in 2025.

