Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), the original version of the collapsed cryptocurrency Terra Luna, is smashing upwards on Monday afternoon, with massive gains sending the coin to highs seen early last week.

The LUNC/USD pair was trading around $0.00029885 at the time of writing, with intraday highs of $0.00031905 across major exchanges that list the coin.

According to CoinGecko data, the cryptocurrency has surged by more than 40% in the past 24 hours – most of the gains coming after what is good news in the form of Binance support for the cryptocurrency’s burn mechanism.

Binance implements LUNC burn

On Monday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the crypto exchange, the world’s largest by trading volume, would implement a 1.2% tax rate burn as the Terra Luna Classic community looks to reduce the coin’s supply.

“Binance will implement a burn mechanism to burn all trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairs by sending them to the LUNC burn address. The specific amount of LUNC to be burned, its equivalent value in USDT, and on-chain transaction ID will be updated each week in this announcement until further notice,” the exchange informed its customers.

Zhao also commented on the LUNC tax burn, noting the platform is implementing the model as LUNC holders would not have supported an earlier announced opt-in proposal. He tweeted:

Instead, we have decided to begin burning all trading fees collected on the LUNC/BUSD and LUNC/USDT spot and margin trading pairs on Binance. Fees will be converted to LUNC then sent to the burn address. The burn is paid at our expense, not the users’. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) September 26, 2022

As for what happens to the fees, Binance noted: “Trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairs that collected in a token other than LUNC (e.g., USDT, BUSD and BNB) will be converted to LUNC with the real-time exchange rates on Binance every Monday at 00:00:00 (UTC).”

In the past 24 hours, Terra Luna Classic has registered a daily trading volume of just over $2.4 billion, with CoinGecko data showing a circulating supply of 6,901,298,301,199 LUNC.