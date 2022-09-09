Terra (LUNA) pumps 210%: following in the footsteps of its sister asset LUNC

Terra LUNA has today surged by over 210%. At press time, LUNA was trading at $6.01 and up 211.40% in the last 24 hours. The sudden surge has stunned the crypto community, especially going by the current crypto market conditions.

The sudden price pump that has unfolded in the past few hours has seen LUNA jump to position 56 among the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. It was previously ranked at position 205.

Today’s price surge sets Terra LUNA right behind its sister asset, Terra Classic (LUNC), which has risen by 360.0% over the past 30 days.

Prior to today’s price surge, the price of LUNA had consolidated at the $1.9 level for months.

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Terra Classic has displayed a magnificent rally in the past two weeks although the rally currently appears to have hit some handles since it has begun shedding some of the gains it had made.

At press time, LUNC was trading at $0.0004519 down 11.59% in the past 24 hours. It had hit a high of $0.0005843 some days past.

While LUNC’s rally is backed by an array of proposals by its community with the most recent being the 1.2% tax burn, there is no concrete reason behind today’s LUNA rally which doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.