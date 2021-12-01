The live Terra price today is $56.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.3 billion. Terra is up 4% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy LUNA, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Luna now

What is Luna?

Terra is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. According to its white paper, Terra combines the price stability and wide adoption of fiat currencies with the censorship-resistance of Bitcoin (BTC) and offers fast and affordable settlements.

Should I buy Luna today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Luna price prediction

According to DigitalCoin, the price of Terra cryptocurrency will rise in the next 5 years starting from today’s price to $204 It will go up to $97 in 2022 and start declining in 2023-2024, then it will increase again. Based on this forecast, Terra is a profitable long-term investment.

