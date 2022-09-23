Tether’s USDT launches on Polkadot
Tether’s USDT is now live on 11 blockchain networks and ecosystems, including Ethereum, Tron and Solana.
Tether, the company behind the world’s largest and most widely used US dollar-pegged stablecoin USDT, has announced that tokens are now live on the Polkadot (DOT) blockchain.
USDT, with a market capitalisation of more than $68 billion, is currently the third largest by market cap behind Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
USDT now on Polkadot
Polkadot is a decentralised blockchain platform supporting a thriving Web3 ecosystem, and the launch of the USDT stablecoin is another milestone set to boost network growth and benefit the community of users.
“Polkadot is on a trajectory of growth and evolution this year and we believe Tether’s addition will be essential in helping it continue to thrive,” Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino said in a statement.
With this launch, USDT is adding a liquid and stable token to the network’s DeFi space and will allow users to easily move in and out – a factor not to be downplayed in a volatile market.
Tether is now available on 11 blockchain networks, including top smart contracts and largest Proof-of-Stake network Ethereum, Tron, Avalanche, Solana, Kusama, Ethereum, Algorand, and EOS.
USDT is also live on NEAR, Liquid Network, Omni, and Bitcoin Cash’s Standard Ledger Protocol.