Tezos in partnership with TZ APAC has announced the largest hackathons in Asia duped TezAsia.

TezAsia will be a Web3.0 hackathon that welcomes any interested party from advanced coders, professionals, blockchain enthusiasts, students, and aspiring newcomers.

The hackathon has already seen over 5,000 signups in the first three weeks and is expected to be the largest hackathon in the history of Asia. Registrations are open until July 8 and the hackathon will begin on July 10.

Besides participating in the hackathon, participants will also get a chance of working with some of the best existing decentralized applications (DApps), platforms, and teams within the Tezos ecosystem.

Tezos India and TZ APAC collaboration

Tezos India is an organization that builds and empowers the Tezos blockchain ecosystem in India while TZAPAC is a leading Asia-based blockchain adoption entity supporting the Tezos ecosystem. The two will co-organize the month-long TezAsia Hackathon that will span across the Asia-Pacific region.

Commenting about the hackathon, Tezos India President, Om Malviya said:

”It is a one-size-fits-all moment for all to enter and contribute to the Tezos ecosystem through a spectrum of activities mentored by global leaders. It will be a defining moment for those aspiring students and enthusiasts with the singular goal of learning and achieving massive heights in their lives.”

The Managing Director at TZ APAC, Katherine Ng, on the other hand, said:

“With its young, digitally native, and ambitious population, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing rapid Web3 adoption across NFT and crypto wallet ownership in Asia. As of last year, almost half of the global crypto market capitalization is based in the APAC region, which has given rise to some of the industry’s up-and-coming projects and established unicorns. At TZ APAC, we believe that the future of the blockchain ecosystem begins from community-led development, and this year’s TezAsia Hackathon seeks to help build this future. TezAsia aims to highlight the talent that this region has to offer, showcasing the most promising teams and their game-changing ideas.”

The two (Tezos India and TZ APAC) will also team up with Unstop, which will host and manage the hackathon including the registration of participants.

TezAsia hackathon details

TezAsia participants will have the liberty of registering as individuals or as a team of four.

The hackathon will feature two themes: the “Small but great” and the “Disrupt all the things.”

The “Small but great” theme is designed for those starting out in blockchain development and interested in offering their capabilities by building a simple DApps Tezos technology stack.

On the other hand, the “Disrupt all things” theme is intended for teams with a disruptive vision who want to showcase a PoC/MVP of their dream Web3 product.

Participants will get a chance to win over $100K in grants and $100K in prizes. Additionally, the Women In Tech track will gift $10,000 to the best projects from the female founder participants.

The winner will get prize money of $10,000, the second runner-up will get $8,000, while the second runner-up will take home $5,000 besides getting an Exceptional Performance Certificate as an NFT. The fourth and fifth-best projects will $1,000 each and an additional $500 for best in every track.

The top 20 projects will also share a prize pool of $10,000.

The final results of the hackathon are expected to be announced on August 16 and a demo of the projects will first be showcased. The distribution of the prizes will then take place over a period of one week after the announcement of the results.