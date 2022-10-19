Tezos-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are now available on the popular ecommerce platform Shopify.

Taco Labs Inc, the software development firm, has announced that their app, ‘Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation’, has integrated the Tezos blockchain.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, this latest development means that Tezos NFTs are now supported on the Shopify platform.

Shopify is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in the world, and the entry of Tezos NFTs is a huge win for the community. Taco focuses on helping brands deepen their connection with customers through loyalty rewards, gamification and ownership.

By leveraging Web3, Taco helps brands increase customer engagement and retention. The Taco platform is a complete end-to-end Web3 automation solution for rewarding customer loyalty with NFTs that unlock exclusive products, discounts and experiences – using Tezos without writing any code.

While commenting on Tezos NFTs’ integration on Shopify, said Edward Adlard, Commercial Director, Trillitech, said;

“The Taco app’s recent integration of Tezos gives Shopify stores around the world a new way to engage with customers and plug into the rapidly growing Tezos NFT ecosystem. More and more brands are choosing to deploy their NFTs on Tezos due to its low gas fees and energy efficiency, creating a rich environment for innovation.”

Tezos has become home to a wide range of NFT artists, collectors and builders thanks to the network’s energy-efficient design and low costs to mint and transacts NFTs.

James McCombe, Director, Future Kimonos, also commented that;

“We loved how easy it was to airdrop Tezos NFTs at the flograppling ADCC world championship; with Taco’s Shopify integration, we were able to instantly add utility and reward members with exclusive giveaways and prizes. We did this all in record time without having to write any code.”

This latest cryptocurrency news comes roughly a week after KuCoin announced that it now supports Tezos USDT (Tether).

Taco is a platform that helps brands deepen their connection with customers through gamification and ownership.

Meanwhile, Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world.