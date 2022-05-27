Red Bull Racing NFT collection auctioned on Bybit

Oracle Red Bull Racing presented its second NFT series with a unique auction at the Monaco Grand Prix. The collection, which will be minted on the Tezos blockchain, has gone live on Bybit’s NFT Marketplace. This is the first collaboration between the team’s key partners.

Limited edition pieces of memorabilia

The memorable moments of the racing team will be immortalized through a series of limited edition pieces of digital memorabilia, each associated with a unique aspect of the team’s history and future.

The 2022 NFT collection will be auctioned over the week of the Monaco Grand Prix, ending on May 31.

The highest bidder will receive the right to the one-of-a-kind Playseat from the Monaco Energy Station as well as a digital version of the one-off seat for their collection.

Each NFT in the collection will be created on Tezos, the most energy-efficient blockchain.

Assets listed on Bybit

The NFTs will be listed on Bybit’s industry-leading NFT marketplace. Bybit is also the Principal Team Partner. The most recent Oracle Red Bull Racing digital collectibles will be showcased on this marketplace as well.

CEO and Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Christian Horner commented the auction:

Each limited-edition piece showcases a moment in time for the Team in stunning detail and they are designed to immerse fans in our world, in our quest for victory and in great moments from the Team’s history. It’s therefore fitting that we are launching the latest collection here in Monaco. Thanks to our cutting-edge partnerships with Bybit and Tezos, pioneers in the exciting digital asset space, we can bring limited edition pieces of future F1 heritage to our fans around the world in an immersive, accessible and affordable way.

Bybit Co-Founder and CEO Ben Zhou added:

Bybit’s partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing marks another milestone towards Bybit’s vision to bringing the metaverse to global communities, reinventing and enriching the fan experience. We look forward to using Bybit’s innovative technologies to bring Oracle Red Bull Racing fans from all across the world closer to the Team with this initiative.