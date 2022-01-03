The metaverse has created a lot of positive buzz around crypto. Many analysts see it as the next big catalyst for crypto growth. Also, we are seeing a surge in prices for metaverse-related tokens, with most crossing past the $1 billion mark in market cap. Here is why metaverse tokens offer immense promise:

The metaverse will create a whole new digital ecosystem with vast commercial applications and crypto will be at the centre of it.

There is already a lot of interest in the metaverse from investors and large institutions as well.

Metaverse-related tokens are still under the radar and could explode in value in the near term.

When people talk about metaverse tokens, The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) often come to mind. But these two below are worth a mention as well.

Gala (GALA)

Although it doesn’t get a lot of coverage, Gala (GALA) has actually been one of the fastest-growing metaverse coins in the world. Year to date, the token has returned over 28, 000% in profits, ranking even higher than Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

Data Source: Tradingview.com

Gala (GALA) is a gaming platform that wants to take advantage of the blockchain to unleash creativity among creators and promote access to blockchain games to a huge client base. At the time of writing, its native token GALA was selling for $0.452 with a market cap of $3.1 billion.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is also a promising blockchain ecosystem designed to provide a series of interconnected blockchain games. The coin has returned around 2000% in profits year to date and looks poised to maintain this momentum well into 2022.

At the time of reporting, ENJ, its native token, was selling at $2.87, up nearly 5% in intraday trading. The gaming token had a market cap of $2.4 billion.