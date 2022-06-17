The cryptocurrency space is currently in a bear market, but many believe it is an opportunity for people to innovate.

The cryptocurrency market is officially in a bear market. The total cryptocurrency market cap is down by more than 60% from the all-time high of $3 trillion recorded in November 2021.

However, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the world’s largest exchange, Binance, stated that the bear market presents numerous opportunities to investors and developers.

CZ made this known during a recent interview with Fortune magazine. He said;

“I’m not debating that it is disastrous. It is bad. “But when this disaster is happening, there is also opportunity.”

Despite the ongoing bear market, CZ said Binance doesn’t need to raise money. He stated that;

“We do not need to raise money. Based on my knowledge, we have a much larger budget than anybody else in the industry.”

The Binance CEO said the bear market presents an opportunity to weed out the weaker projects and ensure only the strong survive. He added that;

“Although it is painful for a lot of people, it weeds out the weak projects, and only the strong ones stay. Everyone who lasts, who survives, will be stronger.”

The cryptocurrency space has come under pressure in recent months, with the likes of Warren Buffet and Bill Gates attacking the market.

However, CZ is confident that the market will grow even bigger over the next few decades. He stated that;

“Twenty years ago, what did the internet look like? Twenty years from now, you’ll be sending money to England, Latin America, and China. You won’t think about crypto, you’ll just say you paid $1 for an article written in Latin America. You’ll be in the metaverse, interacting with people, and you won’t think about the technology,” he says. “It will be everywhere.”

Binance remains the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world, with a daily trading volume of over $13 billion.