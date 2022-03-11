The best altcoins to kickstart your March Investment Journey

The crypto market has been up and down lately. The volatile market is just so hard to predict but despite this, there are still some altcoins that remain very bullish from a long-term point of view. Here is why this is the best time to buy:

Most cryptos are trading way lower form all-time highs

The geopolitical and economic pressures are likely to ease in the near term.

Crypto still delivers more value than any other asset class out there.

Well, if you are thinking of starting March with some altcoins in your portfolio, here are three options to consider.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET) has seen some incredible downturn this year. The coin is in fact down nearly 15% over the last week alone. But this bearish trend will not last. This is an altcoin that still has so much to offer, and the underlying fundamentals are quite incredible.

Data Source: Tradingview

For folks who are looking for assets to buy and hold for a year or thereabout, VeChain is really a good long-term bet. You just need to be ready for the short-term volatility.

Stacks (STX)

Stacks (STX) is actually one of the few crypto assets that have been surging recently. The coin is up nearly 35% in the last week and managed even to swing by 60% in 24-hour intraday trading. The layer 1 blockchain has a market cap of around $2.3 billion, and there is so much room for more growth. Like VeChain, it’s also a nice long-term bet.

Huobi Token (HT)