The best coins to buy with a market cap of $1billion an above

Traditionally, most people looking at the merits of a given crypto coin will focus a lot on the market cap. After all, low cap coins tend to have a lot of potentials. But there is also nothing wrong with going for coins that have market caps of $1 billion and above. Here is why:

Coins with $1biollion in market cap are proven and tested in the market.

You are likely to experience low volatility with large-cap coins.

Trade volume with large-cap coins is higher, so it's easy to trade.

Well, if you have been wondering which coins are perfect above the $1 billion valuations, we have created a nice list that you can follow:

Flow (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) is the native token for the Flow Network. The network hopes to use the power of decentralized technology to create a borderless digital infrastructure that will support the growth of innovative apps.

Data Source: Tradingview

The market cap for the FLOW token is just above $2 billion. The coin has also been trading for some time now, so there is enough investor activity to enhance its legitimacy. If you are looking for a long-term bet to put your money into, FLOW should be ideal.

Dash (DASH)

Dash (DASH) is an open-source, decentralized network that is looking to create fast and reliable digital payment systems. The goal for Dash is to provide the technology needed to integrate crypto into global payment systems. Its native token DASH has a market cap of slightly above $1,1 billion, and it could get bigger in the future.

Arweave (AR)