The best cross-chain interoperability tokens to buy this month

When you think about cross-chain interoperability, the first thing that comes to mind is Polkadot (DOT). It is by far one of the biggest cross-chain networks in the world. But there are many other projects too that you can consider other than DOT. Here is why:

DOT has achieved most of its potential and is unlikely to deliver 100x in the near term.

Innovations around cross-chain have been coming in fast.

Cross-chain projects will dominate the market in the next two or three years.

So, if you are wondering which cross-chain crypto assets to consider buying, check out our top 3 list below.

Cosmos (ATOM)

When Cosmos (ATOM) launched a few months ago, it was dubbed the “mother of cross-chain”. In fact, the primary goal for this project is to create a network of interconnected blockchains with the seamless operation and superb speeds in transactions.

Cosmos is going to completely revolutionize the internet and has so far gained a lot of traction in the crypto market. As of now, Cosmos (ATOM) has a market cap of around $7.4 billion. The coin is also selling at $26.

Ren (REN)

As for investors who are looking for a medium cap coin in the cross-chain space, then Ren (REN) is a decent option. The coin is designed to offer cross-chain liquidity across various blockchains. It is also fairly new and under the radar, having launched in May last year. At the moment, REN has a market cap of around $350 million. There is a lot still to come from this project.

Synapse (SYN)