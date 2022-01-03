The best crypto tokens based on the Elrond Network

Elrond (EGLD) is a highly scalable and powerful blockchain designed for distributed apps. The chain is hoping to become the driver of the new internet economy and is billed as a developer-friendly platform with secure and efficient transactions. Here are some reasons why Elrond is growing:

Elrond offers an alternative to major blockchains like Ethereum, which have been associated with higher fees.

The chain is also a scalable ecosystem that allows for the launch of innovative DApps and De-Fi products.

The network is poised to offer superb speeds, completing up to 15,000 transactions per second.

Several projects have been built on Elrond over the past few years, and they are as promising as they sound. Here are two main ones to watch out for:

The Orion Protocol (ORN)

The Orion Protocol (ORN) is a liquidity aggregator designed to work across multiple exchanges. In essence, the platform aggregates all available liquidity across exchanges and puts it in one single decentralised platform. The Orion Protocol basically addresses the liquidity challenges that are typically associated with Decentralised exchanges or DEXs.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

It was founded in 2018 and runs on the Elrond Mainnet. The value of ORN, its native governance token, is expected to rise as DEXs become more widespread in the near term. At the time of writing, ORN was selling for $6.09 with a market cap of $250 million.

Maiar (MEX)

Maiar (MEX) is an upcoming decentralised exchange designed to be the main exchange platform on Elrond. Mair is expected to also be a comprehensive all-in-one De-Fi ecosystem that, according to the developers, will “radically change” how we interact with money.

The platform’s native token is going to be the MEX. Maiar is yet to launch, making it a good choice for investors who want to get in as early as possible.