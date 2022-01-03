The best crypto tokens to buy on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is a smart contract platform designed to provide developers with the ecosystem they need to create Decentralised Apps or DApps. BSC has seen immense growth over the past year and continues to attract a series of interesting projects as well. Here are some of its highlights:

The Binance Smart Chain hopes to use low gas fees and speed to rival Ethereum, the largest smart contract platform in the world.

The chain is built to compliment the Binance Chain (BC) with excellent trade volume and outstanding liquidity.

So far, the BSC has been attracting developers with new and innovative blockchain projects that offer a lot of promise.

In case you are thinking of investing in tokens built purely on the Binance Smart chain, then the two options below should be perfect:

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a DeFi automated market maker protocol that allows crypto investors to exchange a wide range of assets instantly. The platform also gives you the chance to earn returns by providing liquidity and farming yields. After its launch in 2020 on the BSC, PancakeSwap has literally exploded.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

The platform offers excellent speeds, secure transactions, and low gas fees in line with BSC's mission. At the time of reporting, CAKE, the native governance token, was selling for $12.33. CAKE also has a market cap of about $3.1 billion, ranking among the top 55 crypto assets by market cap.

Venus (XVS)

Venus (XVS) is a synthetic stablecoin that also doubles up as an algorithmic money market protocol. Built on BSC, the platform allows users to borrow and lend crypto assets at low fees.

The platform also gives you a chance to mint VAI stable coins. At press time, the Venus native governance token XVS was selling at $15.74. The token also had a market cap of around $186 million.