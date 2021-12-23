The best cryptocurrencies for long term value investing

With the volatility often associated with cryptocurrencies, it’s easy to assume that they are only speculative assets designed for short-term investing. But you’d be wrong. For instance, even though a coin like Bitcoin has seen wild swings in prices in recent months, it's still up over 100% year to date. So, crypto is a decent asset class for long-term value investing, and here is why.

First, most established coins are backed by decent underlying fundamentals that have real economic value.

The history of crypto shows steady and consistent gains over time. This won't change even in the future.

The trick is to buy into an asset early before you are priced out

If you are thinking of adding crypto as part of your long-term investment portfolio, here are two coins that must consider very seriously:

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a proof of stake public blockchain designed to power decentralised services and applications. Think of it as Windows for PCs or Android for mobile but instead of powering phones and computers, it is the ecosystem that will power the future of decentralisation.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

Solana (SOL) is highly rated and is often seen as the most direct competitor for Ethereum. It's also faster, more efficient, and cheaper. But unlike Ethereum, it is still undervalued. At press time. Solana (SOL) was valued at $178 with a market cap of $55 billion. There is still a lot of potential for more growth in the long term.

UniSwap (UNI)

UniSwap (UNI) is the largest decentralised exchange in the world or DEX. The DEX is built on the Ethereum network, and it allows peer-to-peer crypto trading.

Decentralised exchanges are expected to become huge in the future as investors look for more autonomy in trading. UniSwap will lead the way. At the time of writing, the coin was trading at $16.81 with a market cap of around $10 billion.